Follow TSN.ca for the latest news and reports as NFL teams cut their rosters to 53 players ahead of Saturday's deadline.

Saturday

The Cowboys currently have a very young crop of quarterbacks after releasing Kellen Moore and opting instead to keep undrafted rookie Cooper Rush instead.

The #Cowboys are releasing QB Kellen Moore, sources say. Could be back at some point, though. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

#Cowboys will start Dak Prescott, a 4th rounder. They have Cooper Rush, undrafted, as his backup. Very nicely done by their personnel dept. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

--

San Diege Chargers 2017 first-round pick (seventh overall) wide receiver Mike Williams has reportedly come off the physical unable to perform list after incurring a disc injury this off-season.

Source: #Chargers first round WR Mike Williams will come off PUP and be on the active roster. Big news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

Since #Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered his disc injury, the belief was no surgery & a return for October. That’s what LA is getting. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

--

The Houston Texas released former first-round pick quarterback Brandon Weeden.

With two QBs they believe in, the #Texans have released QB Brandon Weeden, source said. They’ll keep just two. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

--

The New York Giants are releasing veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, which serves as a strong indicator that Geno Smith will back up starter Eli Manning this season.

The #Giants are releasing QB Josh Johnson, source said. Geno Smith appears to have won the backup job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2017

--

The Washington Redskins released running back Matt Jones, who had been a significant contributor to their backfield last season.

Redskins told RB Matt Jones they are waiving him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2017

--

2016 second-rounder Kicker Roberto Aguayo has been cut from his second team in less than a month.

Bears released kicker Roberto Aguayo, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2017

Friday

--

Osweiler out in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have, ultimately, decided to cut quarterback Brock Osweiler, according to multiple reports.

Browns releasing QB Brock Osweiler, as @nfldraftscout said.

Browns owe him $16 million, but Cleveland gets Houston's 2018 second-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

The Browns acquired Osweiler from the Houston Texans alongside a second-round and sixth-round draft pick in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick earlier this off-season. They were reportedly considering cutting the sixth-year quarterback but opted to give him a chance in training camp. Osweiler was briefly atop the Browns' depth chart at quarterback but lost the starting gig to rookie DeShone Kizer, and was behind Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan as the team's backups.

Osweiler had a breakout half season for the Denver Broncos two seasons ago, helping the team capture the Super Bowl and earning himself a massive four-year, $72 million contract with $37 million guaranteed with the Houston Texans. After an awful first year in Houston, where Osweiler lost his starting job, the Texans moved on from the 26-year-old.

--

CJ2K released by Cardinals

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson has been released by the Arizona Cardinals according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The #AZCardinals have cut RB Chris Johnson, source said. Have to wonder if this is the end of the line for the former superstar. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017

Johnson played for the Cardinals for the last two seasons, but rushed for only 95 yards in four games in 2016.

Johnson became a household name when he put up a total of 2,006 rushing yards in his sophmore season in 2009 for the Tennessee Titans, earning the nickname CJ2K. Johnson followed that up with four straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2010 to 2013, but declined dramatically after that.

The 31-year-old went to school at East Carolina.

--

End of the line?

The Chicago Bears have released wide receiver Victor Cruz, according to a report from USA Today's Art Stapleton.

BREAKING: The #Bears are releasing former @Giants WR Victor Cruz, per source. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 1, 2017

Cruz was in his first year with the Bears after five seasons with the New York Giants. The 30-year-old had a promising start to his career but could never reach that early level after a serious knee injury in 2014.