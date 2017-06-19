Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Megan Anderson will fight for the newly-vacated women’s featherweight championship at UFC 214 on July 29.

The UFC announced the news Monday and confirmed that inaugural champion Germaine de Randamie has been stripped of the title due to her “unwillingness” to fight Cyborg.

"UFC has informed Germaine de Randamie and her management team that she is being removed as the women's featherweight champion due to her unwillingness to fight the No. 1 ranked contender, Cris 'Cyborg' Justino," the UFC said in a statement. "UFC maintains that any champion is expected to accept fights against the top contenders in their respective weight classes in order to maintain the integrity of the sport."

De Randamie claimed the title with a victory over Holly Holm at UFC 208 in February.

Anderson comes into the bout as the reigning Invicta FC featherweight champion while Cyborg has won two consecutive fights to kick off her UFC tenure.

"We're the best featherweights in the world," Anderson said. "It's a great test for [Justino], and it's a great test for me. There's a reason I'm in the position that I am in such a short amount of time. She knows I'm a big threat to her."

Shortly after the fight announcement, de Randamie told MMAFighting.com that she didn't know the UFC was going to strip her of the title.

"I had absolutely no idea that I was being stripped of the belt," de Randamie said to MMAFighting.com. "I found out through social media."