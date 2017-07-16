RABAT, Morocco — Canada's Andre De Grasse sprinted to another Diamond League victory, winning the 200 metres Sunday in his final individual race before next month's world championships.

The 22-year-old from Markham, Ont., crossed in 20.03 seconds, edging American Ameer Webb, who finished in 20.18. Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain was third in 20.22.

"It was a good race and a good performance. I was pushed in the bend but I wanted to finish strong today and to stay relaxed," said De Grasse. "This is a race to tune for the world championships and it looked pretty well, even if I'm not used to the hot weather here. It is nice to come to Rabat and to hear people shout your name. I want to make new fans everywhere I come."

De Grasse has won four consecutive Diamond League races, capturing the 200 in Rome, and the 100 in Oslo and Stockholm.

The world championships are Aug. 4-13.

Also, reigning world champion Shawn Barber of Toronto was fourth in pole vault, clearing 5.60 metres. Poland's Pawel Wojciechowski won with a jump of 5.85.

Vancouver's Liz Gleadle was fourth in women's javelin with a toss of 60.43 metres. Barbora Spotakova of the Czech Republic threw 63.73 to win.

Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., ran 1:45.01 to finish fourth in the men's 800 metres. Nijel Amos of Botswana won the gold with 1:43.91.