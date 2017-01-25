The Associated Press

De La Hoya arrested on suspicion of DUI

PASADENA, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol said boxing great Oscar De La Hoya has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Officer Stephan Brandt said De La Hoya's Land Rover was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Brandt said the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the SUV, and De La Hoya failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

De La Hoya was cited for DUI and released to his manager.

De La Hoya won gold at the 1992 Olympics and won multiple titles during a pro career that lasted until 2008.

Messages seeking comment from his representatives were not immediately returned Wednesday.