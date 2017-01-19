DeMar DeRozan is heading back to the All-Star Game.

The Toronto Raptors’ all-time leading scorer was among the Eastern Conference starters announced on Thursday night for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game to be held on February 19 in New Orleans.

This is DeRozan’s second straight appearance in the All-Star Game and third overall.

In 42 games this season, DeRozan is averaging 28.2 points on .475 shooting, 3.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 35.5 minutes a night.

DeRozan joins Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (fourth appearance) in the Eastern Conference backcourt. Cavs star LeBron James (13th appearance), Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (first appearance) and Jimmy Butler (third appearance) of the Chicago Bulls comprise the frontcourt.

In the Western Conference, a pair of Golden State Warriors leads the way in Stephen Curry (fourth appearance) and Kevin Durant (eighth appearance). They’re joined by Houston Rockets guard James Harden (fifth appearance), Kawhi Leonard (second appearance) of the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (fourth appearance), who will be playing in front of his hometown fans.

Among the more notable snubs for starting spots are Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook, Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics and DeRozan's teammate, Kyle Lowry.

Reserves for both teams will be announced on January 26.