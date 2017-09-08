The Miami Dolphins are relocating operations to Los Angeles ahead of Hurricane Irma reaching Florida.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team will travel with the families of players, coaches and staff to the West Coast on Friday night.

Dolphins moving operations from Miami to Los Angeles tonight to conduct practice and prep for next week's game vs Chargers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2017

The Dolphins had their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers postponed to Week 11 on Tuesday due to the hurricane.

Miami is scheduled to take on the Chargers in Los Angeles next week, which will be followed by a contest with the New York Jets in Week 3 before playing at home again on Oct. 1.