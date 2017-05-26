After finally making their return to the lineup Friday night after sitting out for weeks with separate injuries, both third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will sit out Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers, according to manager John Gibbons.

Gibbons on Donaldson/Tulowitzki: "Neither one of them will play tomorrow."

Saturday will be a rest day for both veterans, says Gibbons.

Donaldson, 31, made his return to the hot corner Friday after sitting out close to 40 games with a calf strain while Tulowitzki, 32, was out since April 21 with a hamstring strain.

Donaldson picked up a double and a pair of strikeouts in his return while Tulowitzki forced two walks with a single hit and run.

Toronto (22-26) took the opening of the three-game set 7-6 for their fourth straight win.