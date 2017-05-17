With bad blood running high between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs following the injury to Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Kevin Durant said he didn't think there was any malice in a closeout by LaMarcus Aldridge in the second quarter of the Warriors' Game 2 blowout win.

“Bigs are not used to being out on the perimeter and guarding guys out on the perimeter," Durant said. "Basically their whole thing is to give you space, and when you pull up, they just contest. That’s just part of the game, it’s been happening forever since I’ve been in the League."



As Durant attempted a three-pointer, Aldridge came in under Durant's landing foot in a manner similiar to that of Zaza Pachulia on the play on which Leonard rolled his ankle and was forced out of Game 1.

Durant believes that Aldridge's inexperience with perimeter defending was the reasoning behind the closeout.