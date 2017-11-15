Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will serve his six-game suspension after withdrawing his appeal on Wednesday, agents Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Big news: #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is withdrawing his appeal, his agents Rocky Arceneaux and Frank Salzano tell me. Elliott will serve his full 6-game suspension. The statement: pic.twitter.com/BV3jPyX4ap — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2017

Elliott was originally suspended by the NFL in August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy in regards to domestic violence allegations, but had played the entire year up to last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons as his case went back and forth in court.

In a statement Wednesday, Elliott's side said withdrawing the appeal is in "no way an admission to any wrongdoing."

The 22-year-old has rushed for 783 yards with seven touchdowns over eight games in his sophmore year in the NFL.