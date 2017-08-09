The pressure is always on for undefeated Eskimos

Edmonton Eskimos draft pick Tevaun Smith was released by the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday with the waived-injured designation.

Smith was sidelined with a groin injury in his second training camp with the Colts.

Smith spent 2016 with the Colts, split between their active roster and practice roster, after being drafted by the Eskimos in the first round of the 2016 CFL Draft.

The 24-year-old played in two games for the Colts, recording no receiving stats.