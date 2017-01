The Miami Dolphins have signed Edmonton Eskimos linebacker Deon Lacey, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

The 26-year-old American recorded 87 tackles with three interceptions and a single sack in 2016 with Edmonton, his third year with the club.

The Dolphins have a Wild Card matchup with the Steelers in Pittsburgh this weekend.