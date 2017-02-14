EDMONTON — Kendial Lawrence is back with the Edmonton Eskimos.

The veteran running back/punt returner signed with Edmonton as a free agent Tuesday. He split last season between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Lawrence began his CFL career with Hamilton in 2013 before spending two seasons (2014-15) with Edmonton, helping the Eskimos win the Grey Cup in 2015.

Lawrence has appeared in 48 regular-season games, having returned 175 punts for 1,734 yards and two TDs. He also had mine missed field goal returns for 242 yards.

Lawrence also accumulated 712 rushing yards on 132 carries with four TDs along with 96 catches for 927 yards with five touchdowns.

The Eskimos also signed defensive back Andrew Lue and fullback Alexandre Dupuis, both Canadian free agents.

Lue, of Markham, Ont., was a 2014 second-round pick of the Montreal Alouettes before being dealt to Saskatchewan last October. He has appeared in 25 career games, registering 25 special-teams tackles.

The six-foot-three, 243-pound Dupuis, a Montreal naitve, spent three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. He registered 20 catches for 213 yards in 50 career games.