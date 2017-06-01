The Edmonton Eskimos received some bad news on the injury front Thursday. The team announced national linebacker Cory Greenwood suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire season.

A prized free agent signing, Greenwood had to be carted off the field after injuring his knee in training camp practice Monday.

The Eskimos could still start a Canadian at Greenwood's position. Adam Konar has been filling in at Greenwood's linebacker spot since his injury and will likely get the first opportunity to replace him. The Eskimos also have rookie linebacker Chris Mulumba and Blair Smith.

Greenwood signed a free-agent deal with the Eskimos in March after spending the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts. The 31-year-old picked up 70 tackles with a pair of sacks over 12 games in 2016.

The Kingston native spent three seasons with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs from 2010 to 2012 after the Argos selected him in the first round of the 2010 CFL Draft. Greenwood recorded 34 tackles over 48 games with the Chiefs. He signed with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2013 campaign, but was released shortly after getting injured.

Greenwood went to school at Concordia University in Quebec.