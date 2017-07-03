18m ago
Esks RB White out for season
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Eskimos running back John White will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the team announced on Monday.
The 25-year-old was injured in the first quarter of Edmonton's 23-19 win over the Montreal Alouettes Friday night. White appeared to injure his knee before contact, fumbling on the play and grabbing his right knee afterwards. White had to be helped off the field by his teammates and was later seen with a brace on his knee and holding crutches.
White had 20 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown on the season for the Eskimos. The Utah product has 376 carries for 2,110 yards and 12 touchdowns in his CFL career.
This is White's second severe injury with the Eskimos as he missed all of 2015 with a ruptured Achilles tendon.