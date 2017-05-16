MADRID — Spanish prosecutors have asked a judge to charge Colombia forward Radamel Falcao with defrauding Spain's tax authority of almost $6.1 million from 2012-13.

Prosecutors say in a statement Tuesday they have accused Falcao of gaining illegal fiscal benefits and evading taxes after signing for Spanish club Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The striker stayed for two seasons before joining Monaco in 2013.

Prosecutors also are accusing Real Madrid's Portuguese defender Fabio Coentrao of trying to defraud tax authorities of almost $1.4 million in 2011.

Last year, Barcelona's Lionel Messi and his father were sentenced to 21 months in prison for tax fraud. They were not sent to jail because sentences of less than two years for first offences are usually suspended in Spain.