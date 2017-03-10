Five players advance to CFL combine

MONTREAL — Five players earned invitations to the CFL combine after regional testing Friday.

Ottawa Sooners receiver Malcolm Carter, University of Sherbrooke linebacker Alexandre Chevrier, Montreal Carabins defensive lineman Mathieu Dupuis, Sherbrooke running back Anthony Gosselin and Acadia defensive back Harland Hastings all booked tickets to the combine March 23-to-25 in Regina.

The six-foot-six Carter led the 43 participants with a 40-inch vertical jump and had the second-fastest 40-yard sprint time of 4.646 seconds.

Last year's eastern regional combine saw four players invited to the CFL combine.

The Ontario regional combine is set for March 17 in Toronto while the western combine is on March 23 in Regina.