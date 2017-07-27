OAKVILLE, Ont. — Ollie Schneiderjans, Kevin Chappell and Matt Every shook off a two-hour suspension of play to shoot matching 7-under 65s on Thursday to move to the top of the leaderboard at the RBC Canadian Open.

They entered into a five-way tie with Brandon Hagy and Hudson Swafford, the co-leaders from the morning group.

Chappell and Every were paired together and went about their charge up the leaderboard in very different ways.

A pair of eagles thrust Chappell to the top, while Every had seven birdies and never bogeyed.

Schneiderjans also eagled twice to get into first before play was suspended due to darkness.

Mackenzie Hughes of nearby Dundas, Ont., was the low Canadian, firing a 5-under 67 in the morning to enter into a tie for 17th.