Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN basketball analyst Jack Armstrong offers his latest thoughts on the big injuries to Rudy Gay and Chris Paul, along with the strong play of Gerald Henderson and Tim Hardaway, Jr.

1. RUDY GAY (Kings): Tough injury for him and the franchise. Will be interesting to see if he still opts out of his deal after this setback or takes the safe money. GM Vlade Divac has got to be kicking himself for not trading him knowing that he wanted out and wasn't part of their long-term future. The drama continues in Sac-Town.

2. CHRIS PAUL (Clippers): Another major blow to a Western Conference team. This one hurts a lot more. They're a contender. I guess better now than in the Playoffs. His impact is huge. One of the elite players and playmakers in the league. Wouldn't be surprised if the Clips shop around for some point guard talent and insurance. They rode out Blake Griffin's injury and now this. Tough break.

3. GERALD HENDERSON (Sixers): He does a terrific job defensively on a nightly basis. Strong, tough worker who has excellent lateral quicks. Love his compete level and doesn't back down to DeMar DeRozan. He's not stopping better players but he surely makes them work. Respect him.

4. TIM HARDAWAY, JR. (Hawks): Kyle Korver departs but the Hawks keep winning and improving. He has really come on and improved his game. I liked him with the Knicks but he never seemed like he was able to consistently break through for them. Big strong guard who is physical and defends. Shooting the ball from distance with confidence and finishes with authority. Opportunity knocking for him and he's taken full advantage.

5. ZAZA PACHULIA and RUSSELL WESTBROOK: Let's just say they won't be exchanging Christmas cards anytime soon. Can't we all get along? Didn't like the cheap shot from Zaza and Westbrook definitely has increased the rancor with his strong comments. With the whole KD departure from OKC this has added some intrigue to the story. It's midseason and getting kind of boring so keep this stuff coming - we need a little bad blood to spice things up.