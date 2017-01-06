Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN basketball analyst Jack Armstrong checks in with five thoughts on the NBA.

1. KYLE KORVER: If the deal with the Cavaliers goes through, give general manager David Griffin credit once again. Talk about a perfect fit for this team. A fabulous shooter who still has plenty left in the tank. He'll be a lethal shooting option and spacer playing off their Big 3. Last season, prior to the trade deadline, Griffin gets Channing Frye. This year, just as impressive. Korver will get tons of clean looks that he didn't get playing in Atlanta based upon talent level. You've got a chance to get back to the NBA Finals and contend again for a title. You do what you have to do, even if you're giving up another first round pick. The time is now in Cleveland. I respect the move and like it.

2. GEORGE HILL (Jazz): I feel bad for him. He's had his share of health issues this season and has missed more than half of his team’s games so far. When he's played, he's been fabulous. Very sound two-way player that will really help this good team play even better when he's right. Shelvin Mack has done a solid job filling in for him but he's better suited as a second unit guy. Hill was a smart acquisition for them and they have another gear of consistency they can get to when he's able to play all the time.

3. ERIC GORDON (Rockets): Always liked his game in college at Indiana and in the pros at New Orleans but it was always something with his health, motivation or consistency. Not now. Love how he's playing for coach Mike D'Antoni. Talk about a system fitting a guy’s skill set and more importantly I can see true buy in and a guy whose having a blast playing. Sometimes a change of scenery, system and coach really affect a player - case in point.

4. CHICAGO BULLS: The Raptors play in the Windy City tomorrow night and they've had their issues (lost nine in a row) dealing with this squad. Sometimes it's just matchups. Needless to say, Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson have been tough to deal with and the addition of Raptors nemesis Dwyane Wade makes it more challenging. Forget their average record, this team when right can, and should, be better. Time for the Raptors to end this hex. Boston is on their tail and a big game vs. Celtics at home Tuesday night. Take care of teams you have to get.

5. PJ TUCKER (Suns): Rumours out of New York have the Knicks kicking the tires on possibly acquiring him for the stretch run. Not a surprise. Coach Jeff Hornacek coached him in Phoenix. His numbers are down, which is a fact but he's on a young and poor team. I think he's a good addition for a team that needs toughness, Defense, rebounding and occasional shot-making in big games. You need tough dudes to help you make the playoffs and in the playoffs you need guys with that nasty disposition who have zero back down in their game. He's got that. If you're into substance over style and the ingredients that go into winning on the fringes, he's your man.