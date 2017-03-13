Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. RAPTORS STRUGGLES: When you take a look at the Raptors remaining 16 games, you realize they are facing lots of teams fighting for something. It’s not going to be an easy road ahead to get the desired two or three seed. Adding to the level of difficulty is that now the Atlanta Hawks own the tie-breaker and they are only one-game back of the Raps to claim home court advantage in the four vs. five matchup. That’s not a good spot to be. The half-court offence is struggling to create consistent high percentage shots and that's a huge issue. They obviously miss Kyle Lowry, however they have to figure things out real quick or this could get real difficult. Not a pleasant time for Raptors fans or the team.

2. DEMARRE CARROLL & PATRICK PATTERSON (Raptors): I'm a big fan of how hard they play and their commitment to the team first; with that being said--they absolutely need to both play and shoot better. Both players are capable of so much more than what they're showing right now, but both are in a major funk. When they both play well offensively and make open shots, then this team functions well. It's imperative that they get out of this rough patch because they are both very important guys.

3. JAMES JOHNSON (Heat): So much has been made about his resurgent play in Miami. Good for him. He's a talented guy who many times has been his own worst enemy. I hear lots of fans blaming Dwane Casey, his staff and the support staff for not reaching him like the Heat folks have. Johnson has played for a number of NBA teams, including the Raptors twice. At some point, you have to stare in the mirror and ask yourself the tough questions; to his credit, he has done that. The Heat organization is ruthless regarding their standards. Every team tried to reach him in the past, but now he's at a point where if he doesn't do it, he’ll be out of the league. Timing is everything and so is desperation. Ultimately, it’s up to Johnson to own it, and finally, he is.

4. NCAA TOURNAMENT: March Madness gets underway this week and everyone is looking for a Cinderella. If you are looking for lower seed upset specials over the first two days, here are some possibilities: Virginia Tech, UNC-Wilmington, Marquette, VCU, Rhode Island, Seton Hall, Middle Tennessee State and Wichita State.

5. PREDICTIONS: I look forward to having you join us for all of our coverage of the 10 days of March Madness on TSN. If you are looking for predictions, I have Duke, Arizona, Louisville and UCLA in my Final Four. I’ve got Duke and UCLA battling for the National Championship, with the Coach K and the Blue Devils claiming the Championship.

Finally, thanks to so many of you for reaching out to say congrats on winning best sports analyst at the Canadian Screen Awards. I'm very fortunate to work with so many terrific folks. They're true pros. I'm humbled and appreciative. It's been a fun 19 seasons working as a basketball analyst. Thanks to all of you for your support and passion for the game of basketball. The best is yet to come for the growth of the sport across Canada.