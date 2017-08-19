3h ago
Flair’s rep says he’s 'awake and progressing'
TSN.ca Staff
After reportedly being in a medically induced coma earlier this week, WWE icon Ric "The Nature Boy" Flair is “awake, communicating & progressing,” but needs to rest because of complications, per his representative Melissa Morris Zanoni.
Flair has been receiving medical treatment for about a week now since Zanoni originally tweeted that her client had surgery. She did not specify what the surgery was for, only tweeted that it wasn't related to Flair's heart.
Originally, the representative of Flair's downplayed the severity of his hospital visit, saying it was for "routine monitoring."
Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.
An ESPN 30 for 30 on Flair's life and career in wrestling is set to premiere on Nov. 9.