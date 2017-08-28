The Big E's jersey will be hanging in the rafter of the Wells Fargo Center early next year.

The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Monday that the club will be retiring Eric Lindros' No. 88 before a January 18 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last fall, Lindros appeared in 486 games for the Flyers over eight seasons, notching 290 goals and 369 assists. He was inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame in 2014

"I am deeply humbled and honored that the Flyers are going to retire my jersey," said Lindros in a statement. "I am so thankful to the entire organization for this incredible recognition. I look forward to sharing this moment with my family, friends, teammates, and of course Flyers fans, who mean so much to me."

Acquired by the Flyers from the Quebec Nordiques in a blockbuster trade in 1992, Lindros would go on to capture the 1995 Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player. The native of London, Ont. became only the second Flyer to win the honour after Bobby Clarke.

"Eric has made an incredible and lasting impact on the Flyers organization, our fans, and the game of hockey as a whole," said Flyers President Paul Holmgren. "We could not be more proud to raise his number 88 to the rafters. We look forward to what is anticipated to be a historic night for the Flyers."

A six-time All-Star, Lindros sits fifth in all-time points by a Flyers player.

Lindros played 760 career games over 12 seasons for the Flyers, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars.