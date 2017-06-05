Former Newcastle United and Cote d'Ivoire international midfielder Cheick Tioté has died after collapsing during training with his Chinese Super League team, Beijing Enterprises. Tioté was 30.

His agent confirmed the news late Monday morning.

Cheick Tiote agent Emanuele Palladino: "I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away today." #nufc — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) June 5, 2017

"I confirm that my client Cheick Tioté sadly passed away today," Emanuele Palladino said in a statement.

Signing from Dutch side Twente in 2010, Tioté would go on to make 139 appearances for the Tyneside club over seven seasons. He only scored a single goal for Newcastle, but it was a memorable one.

On February 5, 2011, Newcastle trailed Arsenal 4-0 at the half of a Premier League match. Tiote scored on a stunning volley from outside the area in the 88th minute to seal an improbable 4-4 draw.

Tioté was sold to Beijing Enterprises in February of this past season, as Newcastle would go on to finish atop the Championship and seal a Premier League return.

Tioté had made 11 appearances for his new club.

Capped 52 times by Cote d'Ivoire, Tioté appeared in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He scored one international goal that came during the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tioté began his senior career in 2005 with Belgian side Anderlecht.