SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox made a 19-foot jumper with 13.4 seconds remaining to lift the Sacramento Kings over Philadelphia 109-108 on Thursday night, ending a five-game winning streak for the 76ers that marked their longest in six years.

Philadelphia centre Joel Embiid missed a shot from the free throw line as time expired.

Two nights after rallying from 17 points down to upset Oklahoma City and snap a seven-game skid, Sacramento (3-8) pulled off another stunner by closing the game with a 7-0 run.

The Kings (3-8) led most of the second half but fell behind late in the fourth quarter when they went nearly four minutes without a field goal. Fox ended the drought with a short jumper and Garrett Temple hit a 3-pointer before Fox's game-winner gave Sacramento its second consecutive win.

Zach Randolph had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Kings. Justin Jackson scored 19, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and Fox finished with 11 points and seven assists.

Embiid had 22 points and 15 rebounds on an uneven night for the 76ers' big man. He shot 7 of 20, struggled in the paint against Randolph and Kosta Koufos, and had a shot blocked in the final minutes by Willie Cauley-Stein.

Robert Covington scored 24 points and sank six 3-pointers for Philadelphia (6-5). Ben Simmons added 18 points and six assists.

The 76ers trailed by as many as nine and looked out of rhythm most of the night before Simmons scored six straight points in the fourth quarter, including an emphatic, one-handed driving dunk down the lane.

Dario Saric followed with a 3 and Covington's sixth shot from beyond the arc followed by a three-point play extended Philadelphia's lead to 108-102 before the Kings made their decisive push.

The teams played even early before Sacramento pulled away midway through the second quarter to lead 64-57 at halftime.

TIP-INS

76ers: Simmons failed to have a double-double for only the fourth time in 11 games. . Philadelphia has made 10 or more 3-pointers in seven consecutive games. . Jerryd Bayless remained sidelined with a bruised left wrist.

Kings: Vince Carter was inactive because of a kidney stone.

UP NEXT

76ers: Make a short trip south to play at Golden State on Saturday.

Kings: Begin a three-game road trip Saturday against the Knicks. Sacramento lost both meetings with New York last season.

