Fultz selected first by 76ers in NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers have selected Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz with the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

In 25 games with the Huskies last season, Fultz averaged 23.2 points per game and 5.9 assists.

He joins a young 76ers core featuring Joel Embiid and last year's No. 1 pick Ben Simmons.