LeBrun: Some guys who don’t get qualifying offers do sign contracts

Monday, June 26 at 5pm et was the deadline for NHL clubs to extend qualifying offers to their restricted free agents. The deadline for players to accept them is July 15.

If an agreement is not reached, the salary arbitration period runs from July 20 - August 4.

Those who did not receive an offer become unrestricted free agents.

***As of 8pm et the Ottawa Senators' qualifying offers have not been announced***



Montreal Canadiens

Received qualifying offers:

Alex Galchenyuk (F)

Max Friberg (F)

Jacob de la Rose (F)

Charlie Lindgren (G)

Did not receive offers:

Stefan Matteau (F)

Mark MacMillan (F)

Connor Crisp (F)

Ryan Johnston (D)

Joel Hanley (D)

Dalton Thrower (D)

Keegan Lowe (D)



Toronto Maple Leafs

Received qualifying offers:

Connor Brown (F)

Zach Hyman (F)

Garret Sparks (G)

Justin Holl (D)

Did not receive offers:

Antoine Bibeau (G)

Sergey Kalinin (F)

Seth Griffith (F)

Calgary Flames

Received qualifying offers:

Sam Bennett (C)

Micheal Ferland (RW)

Jon Gillies (G)

Garnet Hathaway (RW)

Brett Kulak (D)

Curtis Lazar (C)

David Rittich (G)

Linden Vey (C)

Tyler Wotherspoon (D)

Did not receive offers:

Alex Chiasson (RW)

Ryan Culkin (D)

Kenney Morrison (C)



Winnipeg Jets

Received qualifying offers:

Connor Hellebuyck (G)

Andrew Copp (F)

JC Lipon (F)

Brandon Tanev (F)

Did not receive offers:

Scott Kosmachuk (F)

Ryan Olsen (F)

Quinton Howden (F)

Vancouver Canucks

Received qualifying offers:

Reid Boucher (F)

Michael Chaput (F)

Brendan Gaunce (F)

Bo Horvat (F)

Joseph LaBate (F)

Evan McEneny (D)

Nikita Tryamkin (D)

Edmonton Oilers

Received qualifying offers:

Leon Draisaitl (F)

Bogdan Yakimov (F)

Dillon Simpson (D)

Joey Laleggia (D)