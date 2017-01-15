The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs continues Sunday, with the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. Keep up with the latest news on TSN.ca's gameday blog.



Packers CB Randall active vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers will have Damarious Randall in the lineup against the Cowboys.

The cornerback was declared active Sunday, one day after he was added to the team's injury report on with a foot injury and listed as questionable to play the Cowboys.

Randall, a first-round pick in 2015, missed six games due to injury this season.

Randall made six tackles against the Giants in the wild-card round.

The Packers will be without cornerback Quinten Rollins against the Cowboys. Rollins suffered a neck injury and a concussion in the team's regular season finale against the Detroit Lions. He is also questionable to face the Cowboys.

Wide receiver Jeff Janis, listed as questionable this week is active. Janis had seven receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in the divisional round last year.

Packers inactives:

WR Jordy Nelson

CB Quinten Rollins

QB Joe Callahan

OL Kyle Murphy

C JC Tretter

OLB Jayrone Elliott

RB James Starks

Cowboys inactives

QB Mark Sanchez

CB Leon McFadden

RB Alfred Morris

LB Mark Nzeocha

G Jonathan Cooper

DT Richard Ash

The Cowboys have no key injuries entering this game.

Every single injury concern is active for Green Bay.



Tyron Smith ✅

Mo Claiborne ✅

DeMarcus Lawrence ✅

Justin Durant ✅

Terrell McClain ✅ — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 15, 2017



Keying in on Kelce

Steelers need to contain TE Travis Kelce Randy Moss warns the Steelers defense to keep the coverage tight on the Chiefs' Travis Kelce since the tight end is known for picking up major yards.

Wait a week?

The Packers will be without Jordy Nelson against the Cowboys, but moving on to the NFC Championship could allow Nelson to return to the field.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, there is "legitimate hope" Nelson could play if the Packers advance to next week.

Nelson travelled with the team to Dallas and was on the field during warmups.

He broke two ribs against the New York Giants in the wild-card round.

How will delayed kickoff affect the Steelers and Chiefs?

How the delayed kickoff time affects Steelers-Chiefs ESPN's Tedy Bruschi says Chiefs coach Andy Reid has added responsibility with the new kickoff time against the Steelers.



Steelers bring "hero mentality" against Chiefs

Can Roethlisberger's 'hero mentality' lift Steelers over KC? Trent Dilfer thinks Ben Roethlisberger's public displays of injury are meant to motivate him to lead his team to victory, not incite drama.



Steelers LB Timmons not concerned by time change



Timmons not concerned about time change Steelers LB Lawrence Timmons says Pittsburgh will use the extra time from the delayed start to get extra preparation and thinks the defence has improved since the last time the Steelers played the Chiefs.

Eyes on Prescott ahead of playoff debut



Pressure on Prescott, Chiefs have a chance Can Dak Prescott continue his hot rookie season into the playoffs against the experienced Packers, led by Aaron Rodgers? Do the Chiefs have the players capable of making the big plays against the Steelers? Israel Idonije and Chris Schultz preview Sunday's matchups.



Is a "hot hand" enough?

Can Rodgers' 'hot hand' overcome Cowboys' momentum? Randy Moss thinks history is on the side of the Packers as teams have capitalized on a great run all the way to the Super Bowl, while Tim Hasselbeck likes the Cowboys' chances as the No.1 seed.



The technique

Justin Houston demos his pass rushing technique Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston shows Jim Trotter some of the tricks of the trade and how he gets to the quarterback using different pass rushing techniques.



NFL looking for more information in Elliott investigation

NFL seeks more answers in Elliott investigation Adam Schefter explains where the NFL's investigation into Ezekiel Elliott's ongoing domestic violence case leaves the running back as the Cowboys forge ahead in the postseason.



Packers WR Nelson ruled out