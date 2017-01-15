4h ago
Gameday blog: Packers CB Randall in, Rollins out
TSN.ca Staff
The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs continues Sunday, with the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. Keep up with the latest news on TSN.ca's gameday blog.
Packers CB Randall active vs. Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers will have Damarious Randall in the lineup against the Cowboys.
The cornerback was declared active Sunday, one day after he was added to the team's injury report on with a foot injury and listed as questionable to play the Cowboys.
Randall, a first-round pick in 2015, missed six games due to injury this season.
Randall made six tackles against the Giants in the wild-card round.
The Packers will be without cornerback Quinten Rollins against the Cowboys. Rollins suffered a neck injury and a concussion in the team's regular season finale against the Detroit Lions. He is also questionable to face the Cowboys.
Wide receiver Jeff Janis, listed as questionable this week is active. Janis had seven receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in the divisional round last year.
Packers inactives:
WR Jordy Nelson
CB Quinten Rollins
QB Joe Callahan
OL Kyle Murphy
C JC Tretter
OLB Jayrone Elliott
RB James Starks
Cowboys inactives
QB Mark Sanchez
CB Leon McFadden
RB Alfred Morris
LB Mark Nzeocha
G Jonathan Cooper
DT Richard Ash
The Packers will be without Jordy Nelson against the Cowboys, but moving on to the NFC Championship could allow Nelson to return to the field.
According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, there is "legitimate hope" Nelson could play if the Packers advance to next week.
Nelson travelled with the team to Dallas and was on the field during warmups.
He broke two ribs against the New York Giants in the wild-card round.
