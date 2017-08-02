CHICAGO — Atlanta United defender Greg Garza suffered a separated right shoulder less than 2 minutes into the MLS All-Star Game.

Garza was tackled by Real Madrid's Isco near midfield and slid to the wet turf, reaching out with his right hand to brace himself. He hit the turf awkwardly and stayed down for two minutes.

He was replaced 4 minutes later by Houston's DeMarcus Beasley.

Garza, 25, is in his first MLS season after spending most of his pro career in Mexico.