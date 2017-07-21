Get closer to Toronto FC with All For One

After coming up just short in the MLS Cup, Toronto FC is back and have their sights set higher than ever this season. Get closer to the action than ever before with All for One presented by Bell.

Each week All for One takes you inside the dressing room and on the pitch with Toronto FC as they look to defend their MLS Eastern Conference crown and look to make a return to the MLS Cup in December.

Check back weekly for episode previews:

All for One: TFC's rise in the East In a preview of this week's episode of All for One, watch as the Reds enjoy more success on the field with the help from some youthful infusion and veteran leadership.

And a reminder that you can watch full episodes of Watch more All For One episodes at torontofc.ca/allforone