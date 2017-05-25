EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo has denied doing anything to limit veteran receiver Victor Cruz's catches in the second half of last season.

Cruz was released after last season, and signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, he raised questions about his role with the Giants in a radio interview on "The Breakfast Club."

"Halfway through the year I'm ballin', the other half I'm not getting the ball," he said. "And you're just like, 'What's going on?' It was like 'Oh, I see what's happening. They don't want me here anymore.'"

Cruz had 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown last season after missing most of the previous two seasons with injuries.

McAdoo said he had no answer when asked about Cruz's suggestion that Eli Manning was instructed not to throw to him.

When pushed, McAdoo said:

"There's no accuracy to it," the coach said after a Giants' organized team activity Thursday.

Cruz later in the day tried to reconcile things.

"I love the @Giants," he tweeted. "They gave me a platform no one else did. I am forever grateful! I never said I was sabotaged, don't believe these headlines."

