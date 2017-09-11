Saskatchewan Roughriders' head coach Chris Jones said quarterback Kevin Glenn did not break a bone in his throwing hand.

Chris Jones says QB Kevin Glenn did NOT break a bone in his throwing hand. He is day to day and will likely be a game time decision #Riders — Lee Jones (@LeeJonesCTV) September 11, 2017

Jones added the veteran is listed as day-to-day and will likely be a game time decision when the Roughriders take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Friday night.

Glenn left the Roughriders' Banjo Bowl loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Saturday in the third quarter with an apparent injury to his throwing hand.

Canadian Brandon Bridge replaced Glenn over the weekend and would appear to be the next man up if Glenn misses any game time.

The 37-year-old Glenn is 241-343 for 3,057 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 10 games for the Roughriders this season.

In other roster news, linebacker Jeff Knox joined his new teammates for the first time since returning to the CFL after a stint in the NFL.