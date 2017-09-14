Glenn will be game time decision vs. Ticats

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Kevin Glenn was listed atop the team's depth chart for their Friday matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but he remains a game time decision.

Glenn is listed as day-to-day with a hand injury suffered against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl.

Canadian Brandon Bridge replaced Glenn over the weekend and would be the next man up if Glenn misses Friday's game.

The 37-year-old Glenn is 241-343 for 3,057 yards and 21 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 10 games for the Roughriders this season.