Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Jordan Spieth is ready for the Open Championship, no matter what Mother Nature may throw at him and the rest of the field this week at Birkdale.

Spieth, the uber-talented 23-year-old, has played just four of the previous 145 Opens, but that’s been enough for him to experience all that comes with playing links golf in wind and rain, and all that it can do to determine the eventual champion golfer of the year.

“I've seen really dry and favourable conditions, like Muirfield [in 2013],” said Spieth. “And then last year was pretty wicked on I think Friday. And I've kind of seen a bit of everything in four years’ time. To say that it may be the easiest of the majors to win, if you had to pick a major, just because the draw can take out half a field.”

Compared to the other three majors, and compared to just about every other tournament in the world, the weather can change quickly, leaving the morning players teeing it up in shirtsleeves and those in the afternoon adorned in full rain gear and tuques.

It doesn’t seem fair and those who complain usually don’t last that long. As they say in this part of the world, play on.

“If it's an afternoon round and the other side has already played the morning, that's when it's tough,” Spieth explained. “Because you're like, I can't shoot those scores. It's not possible. And that's frustrating when you think you can play your best and it doesn't happen.”

The Dallas, Texas, product comes into this week playing the best golf of those near the top of the world ranking – he’s currently third – having won recently at the Travelers Championship. That was his second victory on the season, having also captured the clambake at Pebble Beach.

Although he was a non-factor at the U.S. Open, finishing in a tie for 35th, that’s a better result than the other three top players he’s been grouped with of late – Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson all missed the cut.

Spieth was quick to dismiss any talk of a Big Four, pointing out the depth of talent currently playing around the world. He pointed to Jon Rahm’s performance at last week’s Irish Open as an indication that four is too small a number when discussing the best players in the game.

“It really could be anybody at this point,” he said of who he’d put in a group of the best. “And it's pretty exciting, I think. …From my opinion, it's very exciting when you've got to beat that many great players with that much confidence.”

With such a wide and deep talent pool, Spieth believes that not only is it unlikely to see a Big Four or Big Three or Big Whatever, but clearly the chances of one golfer dominating are even slimmer. It also puts into perspective just how remarkable the run by Tiger Woods was.

“I doubt you'll see dominance like that maybe ever again in the game,” he stated. “I just think guys are learning, guys are getting stronger. Athletes are going to golf. Guys are winning younger, playing more fearless, even in major championships, and I just think that it's so difficult now, not that – I think it was probably equally as difficult then, I can't speak to it, but I wouldn't get your hopes up for a domination like that whatsoever.”

That could mean an extension of the streak of first-time major winners here this week; it currently sits at seven. Or it might be one of Spieth, McIlroy, Johnson or Day, which could reignite talk of a small group at the top of the world. It might even be a longshot such as Canadian Austin Connelly, who was praised by his pal Spieth.

“This is the type of golf where he can really, really make a move and prevail.”

Whoever gets to raise the Claret Jug on Sunday and whatever he has to battle to get there, it will undoubtedly be well-earned. The Open always seems to make sure of that.