PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Canada's Adam Hadwin made two long birdie putts on the back nine and had a 4-under 67 to extend his lead to four shots in the Valspar Championship as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory.

More than two big birdies, Hadwin, from Abbotsford, B.C., kept a clean card Saturday on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

He was at 14-under 199, with Patrick Cantlay four shots behind. Cantlay, a promising amateur who missed the last two years with a back injury, had a 66 and will play in the final group in just his second tournament this year.

Jim Herman had another 71 and was five shots behind.

Hadwin shot a 59 in the CareerBuilder Challenge in January for a two-shot lead going into the final round and was runner-up.