ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have traded guard Mo Williams to the Denver Nuggets and signed guard Gary Neal to a 10-day contract.

In exchange for Williams, the Hawks reacquired the rights to Cenk Akyol and a $2.2 million traded player exception, which they must use within the next year.

The deal was announced Wednesday before the Hawks lost at Detroit 118-95. The 32-year-old Neal scored 4 points — all on free throws — and failed to connect on four shots from the field.

He most recently played with Texas in the NBA Development League. The Hawks are the sixth team in his seven-year NBA career.

Williams, who has not played all season, was acquired by the Hawks along with Mike Dunleavy in a trade that sent Kyle Korver to Cleveland.