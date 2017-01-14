SALT LAKE CITY — Gordon Hayward scored 23 points and Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 19 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic 114-107 on Saturday night.

Joe Ingles made two 3-pointers in the final 1:07 to wrap up the victory that was tempered by the loss of Rodney Hood to what looked like a serious knee injury with 2:54 remaining. Hood had 14 points.

The Magic led 102-97 after Aaron Gordon's 3-pointer and Elfrid Payton's driving layup with 3:54 to play, but the Jazz scored 13 straight points en route to their fourth victory in five games. Orlando has lost five of six.

Payton had a career-high 28 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists.