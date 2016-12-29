ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brett Hickey had three goals and two assists and Kasey Beirnes also scored three times as the Toronto Rock opened the 2016-17 National Lacrosse League season with a 12-5 win over the Rochester Knighthawks.

Kieran McArdle, Mike MacDonald, Turner Evans, Damon Edwards, Jordan Magnuson and Brodie Merril supplied the rest of the offence as the Rock (0-1) held Rochester to just one goal in the second half.

Quinn Powless had a pair of goals for the Knighthawks (0-1), who were down 9-4 at half after being outscored 6-1 in the second quarter. Wayne Van Every, Joel Matthews and Josh Currier had the others.

Powless was ejected in the fourth quarter after receiving a game misconduct for an illegal hit.

Toronto's Nick Rose made 43 saves for the win as Matt Vinc allowed 12 goals on 55 shots for Rochester.

Both teams went 1 for 4 on the power play.