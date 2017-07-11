CALGARY — The Calgary Hitmen have named Jeff Chynoweth the new general manager and Dallas Ferguson head coach.

The Western Hockey League club, which is owned by the NHL's Calgary Flames, also announced the promotion of Dallas Thompson from regional scout to director of player personnel Tuesday.

Chynoweth was recruited by Mike Moore who moved out of the job of GM after four years into the role of team vice-president and alternate governor.

Ferguson, from Wainwright, Alta., fills the coaching vacancy left by Mark French who departed to coach in Switzerland.

Chynoweth was GM of the Kootenay Ice for 16 seaons and also team president after the death of his father Ed in 2008.

The Chynoweth family sold the Ice franchise established in 1995 to Winnipeg's Greg Fettes and Matt Cockell this year.

Ferguson coached the University of Alaska men's hockey team to a record of 139-151-42 over nine seasons.

The Hitmen (30-32-8-2) claimed the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference last season and were swept in four straight games by the Regina Pats.