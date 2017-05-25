TORONTO – With Training Camp set to kick-off at York University this weekend, the Toronto Argonauts are excited to announce they are expanding their digital offerings to give fans more original content than ever before.

Through a new weekly podcast, new regular columns and features on Argonauts.ca, even more video from the Argos’ Studio Productions, and captivating photos from the team’s official photographer Johany Jutras, fans will have full coverage of the entire 2017 season right at their fingertips.

The Double Blue podcast will be hosted by long-time play-by-play commentator Mike Hogan (@tsnmikehogan) and former Argo Jeff Johnson (@JJ33ARGO), who will also team-up to call Argos home games, and games in Hamilton, on radio on TSN 1050. The Double Blue podcast will launch prior to season kickoff and will include insight and analysis and interviews with players, coaches, alumni and special guests every week.

“We are excited to welcome back Mike and Jeff in even bigger roles, helping us deliver our fans even more great Argos content throughout the year,” said Jamie Dykstra, Senior Director, Communications & Content for the Argos. “Whether listening to the weekly Double Blue podcast, catching a home game on TSN 1050, reading Hogan articles on Argonauts.ca, or watching original video content on our various platforms, we are excited to serve our fans with more content than ever before.”

On Argonauts.ca, Hogan will be a regular contributor, writing feature stories, game previews and analysis articles throughout the season.

“I am thrilled to be calling Argos games for my 13th season,” said Hogan, the Argos radio play-by-play commentator. “But most of all, I am excited to take on a bigger role to bring fans the stories and analysis of what is sure to be an incredibly compelling Argos season.”

Hogan and Johnson will be in the booth for the first time in 2017 on Thursday, June 8 when the Argos welcome the Montreal Alouettes for the first pre-season game of the season. Johnson returns as the Argos’ radio colour commentator for his 4th season. The two-time Grey Cup champion played for the Argos from 2002-2013.

In total, Hogan and Johnson will call 13 Argos games this season. The remaining seven Argos’ road games will also be available on TSN 1050 via simulcast of the TSN broadcast.

Jutras returns to the Argos sidelines for every single game for the second-straight year. Throughout the season, Jutras will be capturing action on the field and taking fans into the locker room and behind the scenes.

The Argos regular season kicks off at BMO Field on Sunday, June 25th at 4:00pm against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.