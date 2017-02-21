Homan, Englot, Carey lead the way at Scotties

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ontario's Rachel Homan and Manitoba's Michelle Englot inched closer to playoff territory at the Canadian women's curling championship Tuesday.

Homan downed Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories 7-4 and Englot beat Alberta 9-5 to stay undefeated at 6-0.

Defending champion Chelsea Carey was 4-1 with a draw to play Tuesday night.

Heather Nedohin skipped Alberta in a pair of games Tuesday because of Shannon Kleibrink's ailing back.

The Albertans finished the day 3-3 after beating Saskatchewan in an extra end in the morning.

Quebec's Eve Belisle got to 4-2 with a 7-4 win over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Galusha lost twice Tuesday to drop to 3-3 alongside Alberta.

Prince Edward Island's Robyn MacPhee was an 8-7 winner over B.C.'s Marla Mallett to pull even with Curtis at 2-4. Mallett remained winless.

The top four teams at the conclusion of the round robin Friday morning advance to the Page playoff. Ties for fourth are solved by tiebreaker games. The final is Sunday.