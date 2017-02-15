Serge Ibaka's debut with the Toronto Raptors will have to wait.

The power forward will not play tonight against the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced.

Serge Ibaka and Patrick Patterson (left knee contusion) will not play tonight vs. Charlotte. #WeTheNorth — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) February 15, 2017

Ibaka was introduced to the Toronto media before the game Thursday, and hoped to play, but will have to wait until after the All-Star break.

Ibaka can't play until his physical and Terrence Ross' pyshical with the Orlando Magic are complete.

Patrick Patterson will also not play for the Raptors, still dealing with a knee injury.