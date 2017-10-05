Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators will open their season without captain Erik Karlsson on the blueline. The star defenceman has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Washington Capitals as he recovers from off-season ankle surgery. Head coach Guy Boucher said Karlsson's status was down to day-to-day as opposed to week-to-week.

Based on Wednesday's practice lines, Johnny Oduya and Cody Ceci will likely form the top pairing against the Capitals, followed by Dion Phaneuf and Frederik Claesson, and Mark Borowiecki and Chris Wideman.

Rookie Alex Formenton will serve as healthy scratch since Derick Brassard has been cleared to play, while 2016 first-round pick Logan Brown will make his NHL debut.

The Senators opener will be available to those in the Senators viewing region on TSN5 tonight at 7:30pm et.