7h ago
Ice Chips: McElhinney starts for Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens will have both Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw back in the lineup against the New York Rangers tonight.
Glachenyuk last played on Dec. 4 due to a knee injury, while Shaw has been out since Dec. 12 with a concussion.
David Desharnais, who was given the same six-to-eight week timeline as Galchenyuk on Dec. 7, has resumed skating but will not face the Rangers.
Andrei Markov is skating on his team after the medical staff felt he was not progressing while skating with the team.
Lines:
Pacioretty - Galchenyuk - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Andrighetto
Byron - Danault - Shaw
Flynn - Mitchell - McCarron
D
Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Petry
Barberio - Redmond
G
Price (starting)
Montoya
Toronto Maple Leafs
Curtis McElhinney will make his first start for the team against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. There was some thought earlier in the day that the 33-year-old goalie claimed off of waivers last week from the Columbus Blue Jackets wouldn't start after picking up a knock in Friday's practice, but coach Mike Babcock confirmed he was good to go on Saturday afternoon. Goaltender Garrett Sparks had been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League as a precaution.
Edmonton Oilers
Defenceman Adam Larsson is out tonight against the Flames due to a lower-body injury.
Phildadephia Flyers
Defenceman Mark Streit activated off injured reserve.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Marc-Andre Fleury starts against the Red Wings. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Detroit Red Wings
Jared Coreau starts in net against the Penguins.
Boston Bruins
Tuuka Rask starts in goal against the Flyers.
Ottawa Senators
Lines
Dzingel Turris Ryan
Smith Brassard Stone
Hoffman Pageau Pyatt
Kelly Lazar Neil
D
Methot Karlsson
Phaneuf Ceci
Borowiecki Wideman
G
Condon
Waivers
Boyd Gordon (PHI) clears waivers.
Chris Terry (MTL) placed on waivers.