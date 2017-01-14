Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens will have both Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw back in the lineup against the New York Rangers tonight.

Glachenyuk last played on Dec. 4 due to a knee injury, while Shaw has been out since Dec. 12 with a concussion.

Alex Galchenyuk et Andrew Shaw joueront ce soir / Galchenyuk and Shaw will play tonight #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 14, 2017

David Desharnais, who was given the same six-to-eight week timeline as Galchenyuk on Dec. 7, has resumed skating but will not face the Rangers.

David Desharnais a recommencé à patiner, mais pas les autres blessés / Desharnais has started skating, but the other injured players haven't — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 14, 2017

Andrei Markov is skating on his team after the medical staff felt he was not progressing while skating with the team.

#Habs Therrien says medical staff felt Markov wasn't progressing in team practices so he is rehabbing on his own. Not a setback, says MT. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 14, 2017

Lines:

Pacioretty - Galchenyuk - Radulov

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Andrighetto

Byron - Danault - Shaw

Flynn - Mitchell - McCarron

D

Emelin - Weber

Beaulieu - Petry

Barberio - Redmond

G

Price (starting)

Montoya



Toronto Maple Leafs

Curtis McElhinney will make his first start for the team against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. There was some thought earlier in the day that the 33-year-old goalie claimed off of waivers last week from the Columbus Blue Jackets wouldn't start after picking up a knock in Friday's practice, but coach Mike Babcock confirmed he was good to go on Saturday afternoon. Goaltender Garrett Sparks had been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League as a precaution.

Curtis McElhinney will start for #Leafs. Babs said they thought someone might be hurt, hence Sparks recall. Freddie's health is fine. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 14, 2017

Edmonton Oilers

Defenceman Adam Larsson is out tonight against the Flames due to a lower-body injury.

Larsson out tonight vs Flames, lower body. Khaira is sick and won't play either. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 14, 2017

Oilers vs Calgary:

Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl

Pouliot-RNH-Eberle

Lucic-Caggiula-Slepyshev

Hendricks-Letestu-Kassian — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 14, 2017

Oilers D:

Sekera-Russell

Klefbom-Benning

Davidson-Gryba

Talbot — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 14, 2017

Phildadephia Flyers

Defenceman Mark Streit activated off injured reserve.

Per GM Ron Hextall, the #Flyers have loaned C Boyd Gordon to the @LVPhantoms, and activated D Mark Streit from injured reserve — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 14, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury starts against the Red Wings. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Sullivan confirms Fleury. Good bet you see Warsofsky tonight, although Sullivan wouldn't explicitly say it. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) January 14, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Jared Coreau starts in net against the Penguins.

Boston Bruins

Tuuka Rask starts in goal against the Flyers.

Tuukka Rask in goal today vs. Philadelphia, per Julien. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 14, 2017

Ottawa Senators

Lines

Dzingel Turris Ryan

Smith Brassard Stone

Hoffman Pageau Pyatt

Kelly Lazar Neil

D

Methot Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Borowiecki Wideman

G

Condon



Waivers

Boyd Gordon (PHI) clears waivers.

Chris Terry (MTL) placed on waivers.