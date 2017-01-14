Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
 

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens will have both Alex Galchenyuk and Andrew Shaw back in the lineup against the New York Rangers tonight.

Glachenyuk last played on Dec. 4 due to a knee injury, while Shaw has been out since Dec. 12 with a concussion.

David Desharnais, who was given the same six-to-eight week timeline as Galchenyuk on Dec. 7, has resumed skating but will not face the Rangers.

Andrei Markov is skating on his team after the medical staff felt he was not progressing while skating with the team.

Lines:

Pacioretty - Galchenyuk - Radulov
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Andrighetto
Byron - Danault - Shaw
Flynn - Mitchell - McCarron

D

Emelin - Weber
Beaulieu - Petry
Barberio - Redmond

G

Price (starting)
Montoya
 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Curtis McElhinney will make his first start for the team against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. There was some thought earlier in the day that the 33-year-old goalie claimed off of waivers last week from the Columbus Blue Jackets wouldn't start after picking up a knock in Friday's practice, but coach Mike Babcock confirmed he was good to go on Saturday afternoon. Goaltender Garrett Sparks had been recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League as a precaution.

Edmonton Oilers

Defenceman Adam Larsson is out tonight against the Flames due to a lower-body injury.

Phildadephia Flyers

Defenceman Mark Streit activated off injured reserve.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury starts against the Red Wings. - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Detroit Red Wings

Jared Coreau starts in net against the Penguins.

Boston Bruins

Tuuka Rask starts in goal against the Flyers.

Ottawa Senators

Lines

Dzingel Turris Ryan

Smith Brassard Stone

Hoffman Pageau Pyatt

Kelly Lazar Neil

D

Methot Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Borowiecki Wideman 

G

Condon
 

Waivers

Boyd Gordon (PHI) clears waivers.

Chris Terry (MTL) placed on waivers.

 