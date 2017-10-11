Edwin Encarnacion will return to the Cleveland Indians lineup for the deciding game of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, he will bat in the cleanup spot as the designated hitter.

Encarnacion was removed from Game 2 after he rolled his ankle trying to get back to second base.

The 34-year-old hit .258 this season for the Indians, his first with the team after spending eight years with the Toronto Blue Jays, with 38 homers and 107 RBIs.

Michael Brantley took over for Encarnacion at DH in Game 2 and replaced him in the lineup for both Game 3 and Game 4.