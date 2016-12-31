Head coach Dominique Ducharme met the media Saturday morning at Team Canada's hotel and announced that Connor Ingram will start in goal against the United States.

"Carter Hart got two games and the game Ingram played he only got six shots and we want our two guys to be involved and we're confident with him in net," Ducharme explained.

Mitchell Stephens (ankle) remains a game-time decision. "He looked pretty good on the ice yesterday so we'll see," Ducharme said.

Ducharme was asked if his team has been tested physically yet at the world juniors. "Latvia tried," he said. "I think the Russians are a pretty big team and physical, but it's hard to hit something that goes fast. You got to catch it and we're moving. We're not a small team, we're not a huge team, but I think we have a good balance of speed and size on our lines so we don't see that as an issue for us. We can be physical in the way we play and the way we race for pucks and the way we win battles."

Does Team USA play a different style than Canada's previous opponents? "Probably a little bit faster pace, but we're ready for that."