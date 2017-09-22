The flag is raised for the Invictus Games Toronto 2017

The festivities for Invictus Games Toronto 2017 kicked off on Friday with the raising of the Invictus Flag at Nathan Phillips Square.

The ceremony was led by Toronto Mayor John Tory and CEO Michael Burns, along with four-time Olympic medallist Penny Oleksiak and former Toronto Argonaut Mike 'Pinball' Clemons and Canadian Paralympian Rick Hansen.

The ceremony capped off the inaugural National Flag Tour, which began August 16 and travel from coast-to-coast visiting 22 military bases, 15 legions and over 50 communities across Canada.



It is Canada's first time hosting the Invictus Games, which were founded in 2014 by Prince Harry of Wales.

There will be 550 competitors from 17 countries coming to Toronto to compete in 12 sports, including track and field, swimming and golf.

The Games will take place from September 23 to September 30 and can be seen on TSN, TSN GO and CTV.