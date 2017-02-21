Is former Montreal Alouettes general manager Jim Popp about to take over football operations of the Toronto Argonauts?

That was the speculation in CFL circles Tuesday night after Popp, who lives near Raleigh, North Carolina, was spotted sitting down low at the Air Canada Centre sitting with MLSE chairman and Argos co-owner Larry Tanenbaum, watching the Winnipeg Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ex-Mtl Alouettes GM Jim Popp seen at Jets-Leafs game with MLSE chairman/Argo co-owner Larry Tanenbaum.#argos pic.twitter.com/mjEroyw7Yx — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 22, 2017

Word is Popp is in town for talks with the Argos, although apparently there is no deal done.

The Argos have been in need of a general manager since Jim Barker was fired last month.

Argos president Michael Copeland was on a flight to Arizona for league meetings Tuesday night and could not be reached for comment.

Popp was fired at the end of last season after more than two decades with the Montreal franchise, dating back to its days as the Baltimore Stallions.

If the Argos hire Popp as their new GM, the question will turn to whom he would hire as head coach?

Popp has remained close with former Alouettes and Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman, who was fired partway through last season as offensive co-ordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Trestman was non-committal at the end of last season about a potential return to the CFL. However, he has often stated that his success with the Alouettes was largely a product of his strong working relationship with Popp.