Could Marc Trestman and Jim Popp be headed for a reunion with the Toronto Argonauts?

According to TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless, Trestman is gauging interest among coaches about putting together a staff for the Argonauts.

Lawless notes, that it does not mean Trestman will be the next head coach of the Argonauts.

His report comes on the heels of TSN's Dave Naylor's Tuesday column that speculation is Popp is interviewing for the team's general manager position. Popp was spotted at Tuesday's Toronto Maple Leafs game with MLSE chairman and Argos co-owner Larry Tanenbaum.

if @TorontoArgos CEO Michael Copeland delivers Jim Popp, Marc Trestman - process will have been worth it. Legit GM-coach combo #cfl @cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) February 22, 2017

Popp was fired by the Montreal Alouettes after the 2016 season. He spent more than two decades with the Alouettes.

Trestman worked under Popp with the Alouettes from 2008-2012, and won the Grey Cup with the team in both 2009 and 2010.

The 61-year-old head coach was fired from his position as offensive coordinator by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2016 season.

Trestman also spent two seasons as head coach of the Chicago Bears.

He has never posted a losing record as a CFL head coach and owns a career record of 59-31.