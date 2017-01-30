Thomas Greiss is staying with the New York Islanders.

The team announced on Monday night that they've agreed to terms with the German-born goaltender on a three-year extension. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun says the deal is worth $10 million.

Greiss, 31, was set to become a free agent at season's end.

In 24 games this season, Greiss is 14-7-3 with a .928 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.25.

Greiss was instrumental in helping the Islanders win their first postseason series in 23 years last spring when they upset the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

A veteran of eight NHL seasons, Greiss has also spent time with the San Jose Sharks, Phoenix Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 155 career NHL games, Greiss has a mark of 73-48-18 with a GAA of 2.41 and a .919 SV%.

Born in Fussen, Greiss has represented Germany twice at the Winter Olympics, in 2006 and 2010.